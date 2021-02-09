Katy Perry uncomfortable hearing about Orlando's parenting with ex-wife Miranda Kerr

Los Angeles, Feb 9 (IANS) Singer Katy Perry, who welcomed daughter Daisy with fiance Orlando Bloom, has revealed that initially she wasn't comfortable taking tips from Orlando on how he raised his son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

"I was a little bit like, 'I don't need to hear all those stories,' (but) they actually helped. "They're like, 'Oh, you've had a run at this. You know how to do this'," Katy said on Jimmy Kimmel Live about welcoming Daisy in August 2020, reports eonline.com