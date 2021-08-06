Kaveri opens up on her role in upcoming show 'Ziddi Dil Maane Na'

The actress, who will be seen as Dr Monami Mahajan in the show, said that she can relate a lot with her character.

Mumbai, Aug 6 (IANS) Actress Kaveri Priyam, who's known for her role as Kuhu Rajvansh in the show "Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke", has been roped in for the upcoming serial "Ziddi Dil Maane Na".

"I love playing characters which are very close to my real life, so I connected to Monami's nature. She is a very helpful, sweet, kind and genuine sort of person. Somewhere her journey is similar to mine. Although I had my family's support to enter this field, somewhere our insecurities are similar. Both me and Monami are trying to create our names in a completely different world, but we both came and conquered," she said.

Speaking more about her reel avatar, she said: "Monami comes from a very rich family. Her father is a doctor who owns a hospital and he wants her to run it, but she has other plans. She is empathetic and caring. She gets scared, she fumbles but she always does what's right, and ultimately conquers her fear and goes on to achieve her dream."

Produced by Seema and Sudhir Sharma, "Ziddi Dil Maane Na" will air soon on Sony SAB.

Talking about her preparation for the role, Kaveri said: "We had a lot of script reading sessions. Apart from that, Sudhir Sir and Seema mam made us do this very amazing workshop under Joy Fernandes Sir, who is an amazing actor. We got to learn some really new and cool stuff from him. This role demands physical strength, which I am still working on so that when Monami has to do fight sequences, I am all ready for it."

The promo of "Ziddi Dil Maane Na" was released recently and has been well received by the audience.

"It feels amazing because finally the show is on the floors. We have all been waiting for this for a really long time. We started with the preparation work back in November last year, when the pilot was shot. So I am really thrilled and excited," she said.

--IANS

ila/arm