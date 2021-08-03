Kavin acts in a web series 'Akash Vaani'

Actor Kavin of Bigg Boss fame has also acted in a thriller Lift, which will hit the screens once theaters reopen in Tamil Nadu.
The actor is also working as an associate director in Sivakarthikeyan's Doctor and Vijay's Beast directed by Nelson.
Now, Kavin acts in a web series titled Akash Vaani, directed by Enoc Able, a former assistant of director Atlee in films like Raja Rani, Theri, Mersal, and Bigil.
Kaustubha Media Works is producing the web show while Reba Monika John, who recently appeared in the Kutty Pattaas song plays the female lead Vaani.
Sharath Ravi, Deepak Parmesh, Vinsa, Abitha Venkataraman, Maggie alias Margaret, Melvin, Johnson, and Kavithalaya Krishnan are playing pivotal characters in the show.
Talking about the show, Enoc says “It’s a script about romance and relationships that will emotionally connect with the audience. The simple yet realistic dialogues, soul-drenching music, some artistic lens work, and tailor-made cast will elevate Akash Vaani to a higher level. "