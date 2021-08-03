Kavin acts in a web series 'Akash Vaani'

Actor Kavin of Bigg Boss fame has also acted in a thriller Lift, which will hit the screens once theaters reopen in Tamil Nadu.

The actor is also working as an associate director in Sivakarthikeyan's Doctor and Vijay's Beast directed by Nelson.

Now, Kavin acts in a web series titled Akash Vaani, directed by Enoc Able, a former assistant of director Atlee in films like Raja Rani, Theri, Mersal, and Bigil.