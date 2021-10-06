Kavin to team up with Rowdy Pictures!

Media reports say that Kavin of Bigg Boss fame is in talks with Rowdy Pictures owned by Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan for an upcoming film. Reports also add that Vani Bhojan is likely to be paired opposite Kavin in the film.
Kavin's performance in the recently released OTT film Lift has earned him good accolades although the film garnered a mixed response.
Rowdy Pictures is also bankrolling and procuring several films. They had recently released Nayanthara's Netrikann and producing Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal directed by Vignesh and featuring Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha in the lead.
They have the theatrical rights of Koozhangal and Rocky. Rowdy Pictures is also producing a rom-com Walking/Talking Strawberry Ice Cream featuring Jonita Gandhi and KK.