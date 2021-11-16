Kavita Krishnamurti's grand-daughter in 'How We Feel' music video

"We are immensely proud of Mahati. She has worked very hard to hone her skills and come up with such an inspiring song. She strives to be perfect at what she does, and in this video, she has performed exceptionally well. It looks just splendid!" said L. Subramaniam and Kavita.

Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) As her 10-year-old granddaughter Mahati Subramaniam releases her debut music video 'How We Feel' that shares the struggles of 'Tween life', leading singer Kavita Krishnamurti says she and her husband, veteran musician L. Subramaniam, feel proud of the little girl.

Mahati is a third-generation artiste, coming from the distinguished musical family of the Subramaniams. She is the daughter of Bindu Subramaniam, an acclaimed singer-songwriter who is also the co-founder SaPa (Subramaniam Academy of Performing Arts).

Talking about the song, Mahati said, "My song is about 'Tween life' and its struggles. It depicts the emotions of tweens, who at times find it difficult to share their feelings with their loved ones. As I have sung in my song, 'sometimes we have to be the leaders and other times the teachers', through this song, I want to convey the message to all tweens out there that we often have our friends to support us and help us deal with our problems or conflicts, however, to lead a healthy and happy life, we need to learn to be our own best friends first."

Apart from being a singer, Mahati is also a songwriter, violinist, and pianist.

