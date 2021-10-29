Kay Kay on 'Special Ops 1.5': Never been so much in centre of everything

Directed by Neeraj Pandey, along with Shivam Nair, the compelling narrative of this first-of-its-kind prequel series will take the audiences back in time to unravel the formative years of agent 'Himmat Singh', played by Kay Kay.

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Actor Kay Kay Menon, who is all prepped for 'Special Ops 1.5', says the espionage thriller is the most popular work he has done in his entire career and that he has never been so much in the centre of everything.

He will be seen wading his way through the dark alleys of politics, red-tapism and honeytraps in this action-packed instalment.

The actor said: "The reactions I got post the first season were tremendous and Special Ops is the most popular work I have done in my entire career.

"I have never been so much in the centre of everything so it did also seem a bit strange in the beginning but it did feel good. This franchise is well appreciated, so I am very happy."

The mini-series also stars Aftab Shivdasani, Gautami Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Parmeet Sethi, KP Mukherjee, Aishwarya Sushmita, Maria Ryaboshapka, Shiv Jyoti Rajput, Vijay Vikram Singh and Santanu Ghatak in pivotal roles.

It will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from November 12.

--IANS

dc/kr