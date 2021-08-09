Kayadu Lohar to play Silambarasan TR's pair in Gautham's VTK!

Marathi girl Kayadu Lohar will be seen playing Silambarasan TR's pair in Gautham Vasudev Menon's Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu. She plays the legendary Nangeli in Malayalam director Vinayan's Pathonpathaam Noottandu.
Produced by Vels Film International, the shoot of Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu is currently progressing at a brisk pace in Tiruchendur and surrounding locales. For this film, Silambarasan TR is said to have lost a few more kilos, the actor looks super thin now!
After the Tiruchendur schedule, the makers will also shoot in Chennai and Mumbai. Veteran actress Radikaa plays a pivotal role in this biggie. Gautham Menon has roped in Rahman to compose the music, Jeyamohan to pen dialogues, Rajeevan for art direction, Thamarai for lyrics, and Anthony for cuts.
Gautham is planning to completely wrap up the film in three to four months.