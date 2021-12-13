'KBC 13': Big B requests Ayushmann to sing Kishore Kumar's track

Mumbai, Dec 13 (IANS) The upcoming episode of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13' will see Ayushmann Khurrana singing the legendary Kishore Kumar's song on the 'Shaandaar Shukriya' episode.

During a conversation, Big B makes a special request to Ayushmann.

Amitabh says: "We know you are also a beautiful singer. You compose and write songs also. We want you to sing a song bhaisahab."