'KBC 13': John Abraham kicks off on shared interest in football with Abhishek Bachchan

John and Divya Khosla Kumar along with producer Nikkhil Advani will appear on the Friday special episode of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13'.

Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) Action man John Abraham recalled his shooting days with Abhishek Bachchan on the film 'Dhoom' and also talked about their shared interest in football.

The 'Satyamev Jayate 2' cast will share some moments from their personal lives and also share industry experience.

John will also be seen performing some football tricks on the show and host Amitabh Bachchan will also join him. Divya Khosla Kumar and Nikkhil Advani will also be seen playing the game with host Amitabh. Divya and Nikkhil Advani will be seen sharing memories of how they've grown up watching 'KBC'.

'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13's 'Shaandaar Shukravaar' episode will air on November 26 on Sony Entertainment Television.

