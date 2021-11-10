'KBC 13': Kapil Sharma, Sonu Sood to appear as special guests

They will be on the hotseat and answer the questions of host Amitabh Bachchan. Both of them will be seen sharing some intriguing stories from their professional and personal lives.

Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) Actor and film producer Sonu Sood along with comedian Kapil Sharma will be seen as special guests on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13's 'Shaandaar Shukravaar' episode.

The recent promo also shows Kapil Sharma as he presents few of his comic acts. Like he says even if somebody visits Big B's house as a guest he gives four options to choose from tea, coffee, buttermilk or lemonade. Furthermore he imitated Amitabh Bachchan and repeated his lines from the show. So, Kapil sets the mood and makes everyone laugh out loud with his funny acts.

Sonu Sood will also be seen opening up about his work during the time of the pandemic. Also, he will also be seen throwing light about his ongoing venture of giving counselling and mentorship to the kids who are not able to plan their careers.

'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13's 'Shaandaar Shukravaar' episode will air on November 12 on Sony Entertainment Television.

