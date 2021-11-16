'KBC 13': Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan all set to appear as special guests

Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Bollywood actors Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan along with Sharvari Wagh and Siddhant Chaturvedi will be on the hotseat for the Friday special episode of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13'.

They will be playing the game with host Amitabh Bachchan and also share some personal stories associated with their careers in Bollywood and also throw light on their experience in the industry. They will also be talking about their personal lives and share a few anecdotes.