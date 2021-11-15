'KBC 13' to see students on the hotseat and Big B's changed look

Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13', hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan is going to have a Students Special Week. Kids from the age group of 8 to 15 years will be on the hotseat and answer questions of the host.

For this particular Student Special Week, there are certain changes made in the look of Amitabh Bachchan. As he will be seen sporting street-style hoodies, jackets and more.