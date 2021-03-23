Keanu Reeves' comic 'BRZRKR' to become movie, anime series for Netflix

Washington [US], March 23 (ANI): Actor Keanu Reeves' comic book series 'BRZRKR' is heading to the screen in the form of a Netflix movie and anime series.

As per Variety, the 'John Wick' actor has teamed up with the streamer to develop a live-action film and anime series adaptation of his BOOM! Studios comic series.



Reeves will star in and produce both the projects for Netflix. The upcoming projects will be an expansion on the 12-episode limited series, which originated from an idea Reeves had been developing for a number of years.

The legendary action star will make his comic book debut with the series, written with New York Times bestselling writer Matt Kindt. The comic series is illustrated by famed Marvel artist Ron Garney, with colours by Bill Crabtree, letters by Clem Robins, and character designs and covers by Rafael Grampa.

'Brzrkr' is described as a "brutally epic saga about an immortal warrior's 80,000 year fight through the ages. The man known only as 'B' (Reeves) is half-mortal and half-god, cursed and compelled to violence even at the sacrifice of his sanity. But after wandering the earth for centuries, B may have finally found a refuge - working for the U.S. government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else. In exchange, B will be granted the one thing he desires - the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence...and how to end it."

The live-action film adaptation (starring Reeves) is set to be released first, with the anime series to follow, further expanding the universe by exploring different elements of the story. Reeves will also reprise his role in the series and voice his character.

BOOM! Studios' Ross Richie and Stephen Christy will produce alongside Reeves and Company Films' Stephen Hamel. Adam Yoelin will exec produce for BOOM! Studios, which has a first-look deal for live-action and animated television series with Netflix.

'Brzrkr' has already been a massive success for BOOM! Studios since its March 3 launch. The inaugural issue has sold over 615,000 copies, making it the highest-selling debut in almost 30 years.

Meanwhile, Reeves recently completed the production on 'Matrix 4,' reprising his iconic role as Neo, which will be released later this year. The actor is also set to begin production on 'John Wick 4' this spring. (ANI)

