Keanu Reeves-starrer 'John Wick: Chapter 4' begins production

The movie's production house, Lionsgate, took to Twitter to announce that the filming has begun. The tweet read, "anybody got a pencil sharpener? JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4 is now in production."As per Variety, Reeves will be joined by Laurence Fishburne, Rina Sawayama, Shamier Anderson, Bill Skarsgard and Donnie Yen in the movie.The fourth installment will see Reeves return as a formerly retired hitman who finds himself stripped of the protection from a shadowy international assassin guild.Stahelski is helming the upcoming project from a script by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch.'John Wick: Chapter 4' will be produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee and Stahelski with Reeves and Louise Rosner as executive producers. The movie will be filming in locations like France, Germany, and Japan.'John Wick 4' is scheduled for a Memorial Day weekend release on May 27, 2022, after being pushed back a year from May 21, 2021, due to the pandemic. The first three movies had generated over USD 579 million worldwide.A fifth and probably the final part is also in the works. Apart from 'John Wick: Chapter 4', Reeves will also be seen in 'Matrix 4'. He recently completed shooting for the movie, which will be released later this year.'Matrix 4' also stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul Mateen ll, and Neil Pattrick Harris. (ANI)