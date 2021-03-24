Keanu Reeves to produce, star in live action adaptation of 'Brzrkr'

Los Angeles, March 24 (IANS) Hollywood star Keanu Reeves will star in and produce a live-action film and anime series adaptation of "Brzrkr", which is his own studio's comic series.

The 56-year-old actor-filmmaker will first star in the action film adaptation of the comicbooks and later feature in an anime series which will follow the film's timeline, further expanding the "Brzrkr" universe by exploring different elements of the story.