Keerthy and Malavika Mohanan's tribute to Thalapathy Vijay!

Thalapathy Vijay's fangirls Keerthy Suresh and Malavika Mohanan went one step ahead of the usual birthday wish to the actor.
Two years back, Keerthy painted a special pic of Vijay on his birthday and last year she played Kutty Story on her violin. This year, the actress danced for the Aalthoda Bhoopathi beat with choreographer Pawan Alex. Interestingly, they used all the signature moves of Vijay in the short video that went on to become viral
Keerthy had shared screen space with Vijay in Sarkar and Bairavaa. Malavika Mohanan, who acted with Vijay in Master has also become his fangirl.
Malavika imitated Vijay by sporting the JD costume and the reels on Instagram have become viral. "Happy Birthday, JD As they say, imitation is the best form of flattery! We can all try, but nobody does it better than you. We love you", she tweeted.
Keerthy's video: https://twitter.com/KeerthyOfficial/status/1407288757322059776?s=20
Malavika Mohanan's video: https://www.instagram.com/reel/CQbDK6SHvn4/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
