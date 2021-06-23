Keerthy and Malavika Mohanan's tribute to Thalapathy Vijay!

Thalapathy Vijay's fangirls Keerthy Suresh and Malavika Mohanan went one step ahead of the usual birthday wish to the actor.

Two years back, Keerthy painted a special pic of Vijay on his birthday and last year she played Kutty Story on her violin. This year, the actress danced for the Aalthoda Bhoopathi beat with choreographer Pawan Alex. Interestingly, they used all the signature moves of Vijay in the short video that went on to become viral