Keerthy and Selvaraghavan begin shooting for ‘Saani Kaayidham’ in Rameshwaram

National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh and maverick filmmaker Selvaraghavan have started shooting for their upcoming film Saani Kaayidham in Rameshwaram.
For the first time, Selva is debuting as an actor with this film which is being directed by Arun Matheeshwaran, the director of the yet-to-be-released Rockystarring Vasanth Ravi and Bharathiraja.
"23 years of filmmaking and then from today as an actor ! #saanikaayidhamshoot I owe it all to my fans ! They made me !", tweeted Selvaraghavan on the first day of the shoot.
Produced by Screen Scene, the distributors of the Bigil, Saani Kaayidham is said to be an edge-of-the-seat crime thriller.
The makers are planning to complete the film in one go.
For more stories click here: Kollywood l Malayalam l Bollywood l Telugu