Keerthy approached to remake 'Mimi'?

The latest hot buzz in the media circle is that Keerthy Suresh has been approached to play the lead in the Tamil and Telugu remakes of the critically acclaimed Hindi Mimi. If all goes well, Keerthy will be reprising Kriti Sanon's role, an aspiring actress who makes money with surrogacy.
A leading production house is said to have snapped the remake rights and an official announcement will be out very soon.
Interestingly, Mimi is the official remake of the Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy! and it was already remade by veteran Telugu filmmaker Singeetam Srinivasa Rao in the Telugu language. Titled Welcome Obama, the original Marathi film's heroine Urmilla Kothare herself played the lead.
We have to wait and see whether Keerthy Suresh says yes to this remake as audiences in Telugu have already seen the original Marathi film.