Keerthy, Malavika, Anirudh, Lokesh, and Nelson's fond memories about Thalapathy Vijay!

Celebrity Management Company The Route organized a Twitter Spaces session on Monday. The space session was attended by more than 27, 500 members and became the second most attended session in the world. Celebrities like Keerthy Suresh, Malavika Mohanan, Anirudh Ravichander, Lokesh Kanagaraj, and Nelson Dhilipkumar shared fond memories with the actor

Keerthy Suresh

Vijay's fangirl Keerthy said that the actor likes Chinese food so she said that in case if he visits her residence, she would cook him something Chinese.

The actress also added that once she said that Vijay and Deepika should pair up and for that, the actor said: "Engama... Deepika la arambichu...Keerthy la mudikranga". Keerthy said that although he trolled her, she laughed out loud.

Malavika Mohanan

Malavika Mohanan said that once Vijay watched Baaghi 3 in Mumbai with her and he screamed when Tiger Shroff appeared on the big screen. She also said that New York is Vijay's favorite place.

Anirudh Ravichander

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander said that he can't forget the grand piano that Vijay gifted him after Kaththi. He also recalled that Vijay gifted him a gold chain after listening to Kutty Story from Master. Whenever Vijay comes to his studio, everyone in his team comes early in the morning and it's a rare sight as they usually come very late and work only at night.

Lokesh Kanagaraj

Master director Lokesh Kanagaraj said that he watched Kaithi with Vijay and the entire Master team. After the film, Vijay hugged Lokesh, and the next day, he appreciated the director, cameraman, and others.He also recalled the famous Neyveli incident and it was the first time he saw so many people in one place.The Kaappu that Vijay wears in Master is now decorating the hands of Lokesh.

Nelson

Beast's director Nelson said that Vijay doesn't react much that it's tough to judge whether he liked a scene or not. He also jovially mentioned that every year Vijay's first look is releasing on his birthday (June 21) and not on the star's birthday (June 22).