Keerthy Suresh and Selvaraghavan's 'Saani Kaayidham' to premiere in February

We had earlier reported that Keerthy Suresh and Selvaraghavan's crime action thriller Saani Kaayidham will not release in theaters. Yes, the film's producers Screen Scene Entertainment has inked a deal with Amazon Prime for a direct digital release. The latest update we hear is that Saani Kaayidham is likely to premiere in February 2022. An official announcement regarding the premiere date will be out soon from Amazon Prime Video.

Arun Matheeshwaran is directing this thriller, which was majorly shot in Rameshwaram and surrounding locales. Dhilip Subbarayan has choreographed all the action sequences in the film while Sam CS is scoring the music, and Yamini Yagnamurthy of Sillukarupatti fame has cranked the camera for the film.

Sources say that Saani Kaayidham will be the most violent film in Keerthy Suresh's career.