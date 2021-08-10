Keerthy Suresh as Kalavathi in Sarkaru Vaari Paata!

National award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh has paired up with Mahesh Babu for the first time. She is his lover in ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’. The recently released teaser showed us the cute romance between Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh.

She appeared as a traditional Telugu girl. And her character’s name is revealed now. She is Kalavathi. Mahesh Babu revealed this information through his tweet. Keerthy is betting high on this action entertainer.