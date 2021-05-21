Keerthy Suresh denies wedding rumors, committed only to work

There are rumors doing the rounds that Keerthy Suresh will soon get engaged to a Chennai-based businessman. But Telugu media houses have quoted the actress saying that she is only committed to her work for now and has no plans to get married anytime soon.

The National Award-winning actress is also clueless about the wedding news which is doing the rounds in various media houses. On the film front, Annaatthe with Rajinikanth, Saani Kaayidham directed by Arun Maatheeswaran, Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Patta, Vaashi, and Good Luck Sakhi in the pipeline.