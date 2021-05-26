Keerthy Suresh joins TN Government Covid awareness campaign!

Sify.com had recently reported that the Tamil Nadu Government is roping in leading actors to spread awareness on the second wave of the COVID19 pandemic. Actors like Sivakarthikeyan, Sathyaraj, and Jayam Ravi have already appeared in the awareness video and urged the public to stay indoors and wear masks.

Now, the National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh has also appeared in the awareness campaign. In the video, Keerthy asked the public to step out only in unavoidable circumstances. She also urged them to wear a double mask and take the vaccine during their turn.

Keerthy said that she took her first jab of the vaccine. On the work front, Keerthy has Annaatthe with Rajinikanth, Saani Kaayidham directed by Arun Maatheeswaran, Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Patta, Vaashi, and Good Luck Sakhi in the pipeline.

Watch the video here: https://twitter.com/KeerthyOfficial/status/1397212446650212365?s=20