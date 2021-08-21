Keerthy Suresh launches her own natural beauty product named 'Bhoomitra'!

National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh has launched a range of her natural beauty products named Bhoomitra. For over four months, Keerthy closely worked with her team for creating these natural skincare products.
In her official statement, Keerthy said: “Using only native ingredients like Elaichi, saffron, rose, manjistha and camphor that are 100% pure, high performing, luxurious makes our product unique and special. Not just you but your skin will also love our products".
"From curation of products to packaging, we took conscious decisions. Requesting you all to extend your arms, support & root for us as you always have, through this new venture! Let’s embark on this journey together as one! Shop now at http://bhoomitra.store", she added.
Keerthy's next immediate release in Tamil is Saani Kaayidham, she also has Superstar Rajinikanth's Annaatthe in the pipeline.