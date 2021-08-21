Keerthy Suresh launches her own natural beauty product named 'Bhoomitra'!

National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh has launched a range of her natural beauty products named Bhoomitra. For over four months, Keerthy closely worked with her team for creating these natural skincare products.

In her official statement, Keerthy said: “Using only native ingredients like Elaichi, saffron, rose, manjistha and camphor that are 100% pure, high performing, luxurious makes our product unique and special. Not just you but your skin will also love our products".