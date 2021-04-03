Keerthy Suresh offer prayers at Guruvayur 

National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh of Mahanati fame has visited the Guruvayur temple along with her parents Menaka and Suresh to offer prayers.
"A blissful morning after Guruvayur temple darshan. Thank you to @PoornimaPranaah, I have been meaning to wear this half saree and finally I did. And to my mom for being the stylist. #TraditionalVibes #TempleVisits", tweeted Keerthy Suresh.
This pic of Keerthy Suresh in a traditional half-saree with her family has become viral on social networking sites.
On the work front, Keerthy has Superstar Rajinikanth's family action entertainer Annaatthe, crime thriller Saani Kaayidham directed by Arun Maatheeswaran, Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Patta, Vaashi, and Good Luck Sakhi in the pipeline.