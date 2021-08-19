Keerthy Suresh-Selvaraghavan's 'Saani Kaayidham' shoot wrapped!

The shoot of the upcoming crime action thriller Saani Kaayidham featuring the National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh and the acclaimed filmmaker Selvaraghavan was wrapped up yesterday.
The film is being helmed by Arun Matheeshwaran, the director of the soon-to-be-released Rocky featuring Vasanth Ravi and Bharathiraja.
Produced by Screen Scene, Arun Matheeshwaran has shot the film in Rameshwaram and surrounding locales. Sources say that both Keerthy and Selvaraghavan have violent action episodes in Saani Kaayidham choreographed by Dhilip Subbarayan.
On wrapping up his debut film as an actor, Selvaraghavan tweeted: "And that's a wrap for #SaaniKaayidham what a fantastic journey ! Learnt a lot. Thanks to cast and crew.@arunmatheswaran @KeerthyOfficial @Screensceneoffl @yaminiyag @ramu_thangaraj @Inagseditor @sidd_rao @dhilipaction".