Keerthy Suresh shares an interesting trivia about 'Mahanati'

Keerthy Suresh's flawless performance in Mahanati, the biopic of the legendary actress Savithri fetched her National Award (Best Actress). On the film's director Nag Ashwin's birthday, Keerthy Suresh shared the initial notes she wrote while Nag narrated the script of the film.

Keerthy asked various questions including "How he is going to shoot the drinking scene?, How long the aged look would be in the film?, Is there a pregnant look, and is it necessary to gain and decrease weight".