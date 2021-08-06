Keerthy Suresh to play Chiranjeevi's sister?

It's well known that Keerthy Suresh is playing Superstar Rajinikanth's late-born sister in his upcoming family action entertainer Annaatthe with director Siva.
The latest hot update from the Telugu media circle is that Keerthy has also been approached to play Megastar Chiranjeevi's sister in the Telugu remake of the blockbuster Tamil film Vedhalam.
If all goes well, Keerthy will be seen reprising Lakshmi Menon's role in the Vedhalam remake. Sources say that the actress will be paid a whopping remuneration for the film and knowing the success of the original in Tamil, she would most likely give her nod.
Keerthy also has Saani Kaayidham with director Arun Maatheeswaran, Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Patta, Vaashi, and Good Luck Sakhi in the pipeline.