Keerthy Suresh’s Good Luck Sakhi on June 3rd

Renowned director Nagesh Kukunoor and Keerthy Suresh have teamed up for a sports drama. Titled ‘Good Luck Sakhi’, the film was to release last year but the lockdown spoiled its chances. It is finally set for a release in theaters on 3rd June.

Keerthy Suresh plays shooter in this sports film. Aadi Pinisetty is Keerthy Suresh’s romantic companion in the film and Jagapathi Babu appears in a crucial role.