Keerthy Suresh’s Good Luck Sakhi on June 3rd

Renowned director Nagesh Kukunoor and Keerthy Suresh have teamed up for a sports drama. Titled ‘Good Luck Sakhi’, the film was to release last year but the lockdown spoiled its chances. It is finally set for a release in theaters on 3rd June.
Keerthy Suresh plays shooter in this sports film. Aadi Pinisetty is Keerthy Suresh’s romantic companion in the film and Jagapathi Babu appears in a crucial role.
‘Good Luck Sakhi’ to be released in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages simultaneously. Popular producer Dil Raju is presenting the film while Sudheer Chandra Padiri is producing it on the Worth A Shot Motion Arts banner. Shravya Varma is the co-producer.
Devi Sri Prasad has scored the music.
