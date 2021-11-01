Keerthy Suresh's 'Good Luck Sakhi' release date announced

Hyderabad, Nov 1 (IANS) National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh, who had given her career-best performance in late actress Savitri's biopic - 'Mahanati' - is set to woo the audience again with her upcoming movie titled 'Good Luck Sakhi'.

The makers of the movie have come up with an interesting update regarding the release date. 'Good Luck Sakhi' will be released on November 26 across the southern states of India. The makers also released a poster featuring the lead actors. Keerthy Suresh appears as a village belle, trying to aim with a gun, while Aadi Pinisetty and Jagapathi Babu are also in the poster released Monday.