Keerthy's 'Saani Kaayidham' to directly release on Amazon Prime Video!

After Penguin in Tamil and Miss India in Telugu, Keerthy Suresh's new film Saani Kaayidham will also skip the theatrical release. Yes, Saani Kaayidham will directly stream on Amazon Prime Video.
Produced by Screen Scene, Arun Matheshwaran is directing the film. As Arun's debut film Rocky with Vasanth Ravi and Bharathiraja is yet to hit the screens, Saani Kaayidham is all set to become his first official release.
Along with Keerthy Suresh, the film also has maverick director Selvaraghavan playing a pivotal character. The makers have shot the film in Rameshwaram and surrounding locales.
As Amazon Prime Video wants to premiere the film as soon as possible, the makers have kick-started the dubbing process. Selvaraghavan took to his Twitter page to share that he has started dubbing for Saani Kaayidham.