Keerthy's 'Saani Kaayidham' to directly release on Amazon Prime Video!

After Penguin in Tamil and Miss India in Telugu, Keerthy Suresh's new film Saani Kaayidham will also skip the theatrical release. Yes, Saani Kaayidham will directly stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Produced by Screen Scene, Arun Matheshwaran is directing the film. As Arun's debut film Rocky with Vasanth Ravi and Bharathiraja is yet to hit the screens, Saani Kaayidham is all set to become his first official release.