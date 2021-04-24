Kehlani: I finally know I'm a lesbian

Los Angeles, April 24 (IANS) American singer-songwriter Kehlani said finally knows what her sexuality is, and confirms that she is a lesbian.

"I am gay, gay, gay. I finally know I'm a lesbian," the 25-year-old singer confirmed in a new TikTok post.

Her family replied: "We know, duh."

The singer earlier had said that she feels both masculine and feminine. "I feel more masculine when I am in my stillness and I'm grounded in a quiet, contemplative mode. I feel most feminine when I'm being the mother of my house," she said, according to a report in femalefirst.co.uk.