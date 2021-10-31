Keith Urban fills in for Covid-struck Bryan Adams at Hall of Fame concert

Los Angeles, Oct 31 (IANS) Country star Keith Urban stepped in for Bryan Adams after the rocker who immortalised himself with 'Summer of 69' tested positive for Covid and pulled out of Saturday night's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Adams, reports Variety, was set to perform in a medley of songs with Christina Aguilera, Mickey Guyton and H.E.R. in honour of this year's inductee, Tina Turner. The Canadian rock immortal was set to recreate his duet 'It's Only Love' (from his 1984 album 'Reckless') with H.E.R., but the plan had to be abandoned. He was tested for Covid before arriving in Cleveland, Ohio, for the festivities.