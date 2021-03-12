Keith Urban, Mickey Guyton to host 2021 ACM Awards

On Thursday morning, Keith and Mickey were revealed as co-hosts for the annual awards ceremony. Keith has previously served as host at the 2020 ACM Awards, reported People magazine.Confirming the news, Keith wrote in an Instagram post, "Thrilled to be back hosting the @acmawards for a second year!!! And you know I love a good collaboration @mickeyguyton, what do you say? Tune in April 18th."The star also posted a video of himself asking Guyton to co-host the show with him.Guyton, who recently welcomed her first child, son Grayson, last month, also shared the same video to her respective Instagram account."What is my life right now?! Thank you @keithurban and I cannot wait to join you as co-host of the @acmawards on April 18th," she wrote alongside the video.Speaking about the co-hosting gig, Keith said in a statement, "I'm beyond thrilled to be co-hosting with my friend Mickey. I love that finally, everyone will get to see her infectious energy and uber-creative spirit in full light."Guyton said, "Last year I had the opportunity to perform at the Academy of Country Music Awards with someone I long admired, Keith Urban, and this year I am incredibly excited to share hosting duties with him. As I've said before 'if you can see it, you can be it,' and it's such an honor to step onto the ACM stage as the first-ever Black woman to host the show."She added, "Over the years, the Academy of Country Music has always been a home for me through opportunities both onstage and throughout their work on diversity and inclusion. This is a moment of great significance for me and I am so thrilled to share it with all the fans."Like last year, the star-studded event will once again be broadcast from three different locations in Nashville: the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium, and the Bluebird Cafe.Last year, the show was originally scheduled for April 5 in Las Vegas but was postponed five months due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. On September 16, the show aired from the three iconic Nashville locations.Last month, Kelsea Ballerini and Brothers Osborne helped announce some of the nominees for this year's ACM Awards on CBS This Morning.Leading the list are Maren Morris and Chris Stapleton with six nominations each. Trailing closely behind is Miranda Lambert with five nominations and Ashley McBryde and Thomas Rhett with four nods each.Making history this year, four Black artists are nominated for awards: Jimmie Allen, Kane Brown, Mickey Guyton, and John Legend, who is a first-time nominee. Also for the first time, every nominated song for a single of the year features a woman.Up for the most-coveted entertainer of the year award are standouts Stapleton, Thomas Rhett, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, and Luke Combs. Notably absent from the nominations list is Morgan Wallen, whose eligibility was halted earlier this month after using a racial slur in a video that surfaced online.The 2021 ACM Awards, which honours the best in country music, will take place in Nashville on April 18. It will air live on CBS and Paramount+. (ANI)