Kejriwal announces Rs 50K for families with Covid death in Delhi

Stating that many families have lost their loved ones during the second wave of the pandemic, Kejriwal said, "We cannot fill that void, but we will provide financial help of Rs 50,000 to each family that has lost at least one of its members to the pandemic."

New Delhi, May 18 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Tuesday that Rs 50,000 ex gratia will be given to each family in the national capital that has had a Covid death.

The Aam Aadmi Party-led government will also provide Rs 2,500 a month to the families whose sole breadwinner fell prey to Covid-19.

"There are many such families wherein the main earning members have died due to Covid. Delhi government will provide Rs 2,500 per month to each such family," Kejriwal said.

Also, children whose parents have succumbed to the virus will be given Rs 2,500 per month, while Delhi government will bear all expenses for their education.

Apart from these, the Delhi government will also provide free ration to all the poor families which are struggling during the Covid-induced lockdown.

"Each such family in Delhi will be given 10 kg free ration (5 kg from the Centre and 5 kg from the Delhi government). There will be no need of producing income certificates to avail this ration. It would be given even to those who do not have a valid ration card," Kejriwal said.

The Chief Minister said that all these decisions will be approved by the Cabinet and implemented soon.

