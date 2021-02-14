Kelly Clarkson details ideal date with herself

Washington [US], February 14 (ANI): American singer-songwriter and television personality Kelly Clarkson recently opened up about how she will be having an ideal date with herself, post her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.



According to People magazine, during the latest episode of 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', the 38-year-old singer told audiences about what her perfect evening would look like, complete with wine and a warm fire, ahead of her first Valentine's Day since her split from Brandon Blackstock.

"We all know that we don't need someone by our sides to live our best lives," Clarkson said before opening up the discussion to a group of single women who feel "empowered" in "ways they could never have imagined," by their relationship status.

One of the fans then asked Kelly about how she dates herself, to which she replied, "To date myself -- this is going to sound real boring -- I'm a mom of little tiny tots, so I love, literally, having a glass of wine, I put the fireplace on in my bedroom...and I read a book or I watch some Netflix."

She added, "Or I literally just hang out with my girls. I love that."

As per People magazine, Kelly, who shares daughter River Rose, aged 6, and son Remington Alexander, aged 4, with Blackstock, filed for divorce in June. She is also stepmother to Blackstock's 2 children from a previous relationship, Savannah, whose age is 19, and Seth, aged 14. (ANI)

