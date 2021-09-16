Kelly Clarkson to unveil holiday single 'Christmas Isn't Canceled (Just You)' on Sep 23

New York, Sep 16 (IANS) Kelly Clarkson is already gearing up for the Christmas season as she announced her new holiday single 'Christmas Isn't Canceled (Just You)'.

On Wednesday night, the pop superstar announced her new song will be released on September 23 via Atlantic Records.

"Y'all know I'm obsessed with Christmas!!" she said in her latest Instagram video announcing the new jingle. "That's why I'm so excited to announce my new single Christmas Isn't Canceled (Just You) is coming out September 23rd!!"