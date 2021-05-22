Kelly Macdonald to be part of English adaption of 'Call My Agent'

Los Angeles, May 22 (IANS) Actress Kelly Macdonald will be part of the upcoming English version of the popular French series "Call My Agent". She will be playing an exaggerated version of herself in the upcoming series.

Helena Bonham Carter and Olivia Williams are also part of the series, according to the Daily Mail newspaper's Baz Bamigboye column. John Morton, who is making the show, said he found the task challenging.