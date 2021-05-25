Kelly Osbourne denies having had plastic surgery

Los Angeles, May 25 (IANS) Star Kelly Osbourne has denied her new look is an outcome of plastic surgery, in a new video post she shared with fans.

She shared a video clip captioned: "Let's squash these stupid rumours!!! Can't you just be happy for me?"

"Good morning everyone. I'm currently in hair and makeup right now. I just want to bring up a topic that you guys are all talking about because I'm always really honest and really upfront about what I've done to my body and who I am," she told fans.