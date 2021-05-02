Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos celebrate 25th anniversary with throwback pictures

The 50-year-old actor Ripa took to Instagram on Saturday to wish her hubby a happy silver anniversary by posting flicks from their marriage, as well as their five, 10, 15 and 20-year-anniversaries."Happy 25th Anniversary to the love of my life @instasuelos in the blink of an eye.Because when you know, you know. Thank you for all of the dreams you made reality," she wrote.The also 'Live With Kelly and Ryan' show host shared photos of the album Consuelos gifted her."Happy 25th Anniversary. If I were to write a book of our story, these are the 25 places that could have their own chapter. All of these places mean so much to me - and hopefully to you too. Love, Mark," he wrote in one of the pages.Consuelos also scored a loving video tribute to Stevie Wonder classic, "Always."Earlier this week, Ripa also shared a photo of the chapel where they said "I Do" in 1996."#tbt 2009. When we took the kids to the scene of crime 13 years later. (Also, this is why i take all the photos)," Ripa quipped.The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Lisa Rinna sent them well wishes, commenting, "Happy 25th!!!!!!! To the hottest couple ever ."Actor Debi Mazar added, "Love you both and love your love ."Consuelos himself also responded, commenting, "Thank you for saying yes."The couple share children 23-year-old Michael,19-year-old Lola and 18-year-old Joaquin. (ANI)