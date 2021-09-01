Ken Karunas to play young Ameer in Vetrimaaran's Rajan Vagaiyara!

Ken Karunas is all set to play the young Ameer in Vetrimaaran's web series Rajan Vagaiyara. Sources say that the National Award-winning filmmaker is already training Ken Karunas for the role. Ken had earlier acted in Vetri's Asuran.
In Rajan Vagaiyara, Vetri will showcase young age (18-24) so, Ken Karunas will be seen in multiple looks.
Along with Ken Karunas, Vetri will also be roping in many young actors to play the young age Samuthirakani, Kishore, Daniel Balaji, and Pawan.
Vetri has already started writing for this web series but he will start shooting only after wrapping up Suriya's Vaadi Vasal and other previously committed films including Viduthalai.
Sources say that a leading OTT platform has come forward to bankroll the web show as Vada Chennai has a good fan following.