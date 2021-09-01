Ken Karunas to play young Ameer in Vetrimaaran's Rajan Vagaiyara!

Ken Karunas is all set to play the young Ameer in Vetrimaaran's web series Rajan Vagaiyara. Sources say that the National Award-winning filmmaker is already training Ken Karunas for the role. Ken had earlier acted in Vetri's Asuran.

In Rajan Vagaiyara, Vetri will showcase young age (18-24) so, Ken Karunas will be seen in multiple looks.