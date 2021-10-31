Kendall Jenner calls Devin Booker her 'best friend' in sweet birthday message

Taking to her Instagram story, the beauty mogul shared an unseen picture of herself with the NBA star who turned 25 on October 30.In the picture, Kendall could be seen sticking her tongue out playfully while lying down against the Phoenix Suns player on a striped patio lounge chair."Happy birthday best friend @dbook," she wrote, adding a red heart emoji to it.The 25-year-old model also shared a picture of what seems to be a screenshot of her face time with Devin. She wrote @dbook, along with three heart emoticons to it.Kendall and Devin have been dating for more than a year. As per E! News, the model attended his team's recent match against the Los Angeles Lakers. Moments after the Suns won, Kendall gave her boyfriend a sweet victory kiss.The model was spotted attending the game with celebrity couple Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, who is one of Kendall's BFFs.In September, the married couple vacationed with Kendall and Devin in Jamaica, as per E! News.In September, Kendall spoke about her relationship with Devin on NBC's Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, saying the two sometimes play one-on-one basketball together and that she recently cut her hand accidentally as they played a game inside a pool at a friends' house.She said, "He just took it way too seriously, as did I, by the way."She also said Devin loves her nephews and nieces and that he and her sister Kylie Jenner's 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster have an amazing relationship. "She has the biggest crush on him, and I'm like, jealous, sometimes," Kendall told at that time. (ANI)