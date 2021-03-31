Kendall Jenner leaves her Beverly Hills home after scary incidents

Washington [US], March 31 (ANI): American supermodel and reality TV star Kendall Jenner has reportedly fled her Beverly Hills home and moved to a safer place after she experienced some scary incidents at her residence.



A source close to Kendall told TMZ that after the latest scary incident held on Sunday, she had decided to move out of her house because "the possible risk is too much to stay -- even though her armed security team has been increased."

According to the source, the 25-year-old has moved to a safer location with her armed security and has no plans to return to her home. It is still under wraps if she will decide to sell the house.

TMZ reported that an alleged trespasser showed up at her place at 2 AM on Sunday and attempted to swim naked in her pool.

Kendall also got a temporary restraining order on Monday against another man who told police that he had plans to kill her and then himself.

Sources informed that the man is currently under a mental health observation centre but could be released at any time. On the other hand, the alleged trespasser from Sunday was also arrested but he is also released after certain warnings.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star also had to deal with an alleged stalker getting onto her property twice in 2018 before getting a restraining order against him.

On a related note, TMZ reported that she had moved to her current home after selling her West Hollywood home in 2017, following another string of scary incidents, including a burglary. (ANI)

