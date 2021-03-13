Kendall Jenner relives childhood days with priceless throwback picture

The 25-year-old supermodel took to Instagram and shared an adorably sweet picture from her childhood days.The snap sees Jenner in a velvet black full sleeves top with a floral design towards the right shoulder. With her hair tied in a ponytail, the innocence of a kid in her childhood days is clearly visible through her eyes.The picture is a close up version of a family portrait that seems to feature momager Kris Jenner and father Bruce Jenner. The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star captioned the post, "hey, it's me."More than 3.4 million fans liked the post on the photo-sharing platform, while many chimed in the comments section as they adored the photo.One fan wrote, "Cute." Another commented, "The reason why i smile."Quite an active social media user, the supermodel keeps on updating fans about her activities by posting pictures and videos from her modelling assignments.Earlier, Jenner shared pictures from a photoshoot for an athleisure brand in which she posed donning a pastel shade hoodie and violet sports bra with track pants. (ANI)