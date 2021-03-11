Kenneth Branagh set to direct untitled Bee Gees biopic for Paramount

Washington [US], March 11 (ANI): Irish actor and filmmaker Kenneth Branagh has now been set to direct the untitled Bee Gees biopic movie for Paramount Pictures.



According to Variety, the film will focus on the life and times of the genre-spanning band, showing the humble beginnings of brothers Barry, Maurice and Robin Gibb into their journey to pop superstardom.

The Bee Gees went on to write and perform hundreds of popular songs and worked on the soundtrack for the 1977 film 'Saturday Night Fever', following their first No. 1 hit 'How Can You Mend a Broken Heart'. Ben Elton will be writing the script for the still-untitled biopic.

Recently the band was the subject of a documentary by HBO titled 'How Can You Mend a Broken Heart', which was directed by Frank Marshall. Due to the death of Maurice in 2003 and Robin in 2012, Barry Gibb was the only surviving member of the band to be interviewed for the documentary.

Steven Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment will be producing the film along with 'Bohemian Rhapsody' producer Graham King via GK Films and the production company Sister. Barry Gibb will serve as executive producer.

As per Variety, Branagh currently has several movies in the works, including British drama 'Belfast' and 'Death on the Nile', which was the sequel to his 2017 whodunit 'Murder on the Orient Express'. His recent credits include 'Artemis Fowl', 2015's 'Cinderella' featuring Lily James, and Marvel's 'Thor' with Chris Hemsworth. (ANI)

