Kenya hits 10mn Covid-19 vaccination target before New Year's arrival

Mutahi Kagwe, the Cabinet Secretary of the Ministry of Health, on Friday said in a statement that out of the 10 million people, 5.8 million are adults who are partially vaccinated while 4.16 million people have taken the two jabs.

Nairobi, Jan 1 (IANS) Kenyan Ministry of Health has said it had vaccinated more than 10 million people, achieving a target it had set for itself to attain before the end of 2021.

"Another 20,121 doses have been administered to those between 15 and 18-years-old and 5,280 are booster doses," Kagwe added.

The proportion of adults who are fully vaccinated now stood at 15.3 per cent and the government was working to vaccinate its overall target of 27 million people, said the official.

The Cabinet Secretary observed that the country's cumulative Covid-19 positive cases stood at 295,028 after 2,791 more cases were reported as of Thursday from a sample of 9,384, Xinhua news agency reported.

The vaccination of the 10 million people comes at a time when the east African nation is battling a surge in Covid-19 confirmed cases caused by the Omicron variant.

Kenya has ramped up vaccination as it also fights vaccine hesitancy by denying some services to the unvaccinated.

President Uhuru Kenyatta earlier on Friday announced that from January 1, 2022, the government would start to administer booster doses to those who are fully vaccinated to protect them from the new variant.

--IANS

int/khz/