Kenya receives 860,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines

Nairobi, Oct 9 (IANS) Kenya has received 160,000 doses of AstraZeneca from Slovakia, as well as 700,000 doses of vaccine from France and Germany donated through the COVAX Facility.

Henriette Geiger, Head of Delegation of the EU to Kenya, said Team Europe has from the start shown vaccine solidarity with Kenya and the world, and has always allowed the export of vaccines to middle and lower-income countries, Xinhua news agency reported.