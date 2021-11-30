Kerala aiming for zero AIDS cases by 2025

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 30 (IANS) If the World Health Organisation is aiming for no new AIDS cases by 2030, Kerala is planning to achieve it by 2025, said State Health Minister Veena George.

The Minister's claim comes on the eve of World AIDS Day on December 1.

"To achieve our target, Kerala is launching a drive to identify HIV positive patients and give them treatment and through this, we are certain we can achieve our target," said George.