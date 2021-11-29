Kerala-based med tech startup wins 'Startup India Grand Challenge 2021'

Sascan Meditech, incubated at the Technology Business Incubator of Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences & Technology (SCTIMST), Thiruvananthapuram, an autonomous institute under the Department of Science and Technology (DST), received a cash grant of Rs 15,00,000 at the Grand Challenge organised by the Department of Pharmaceuticals under the Union government, along with Startup India and Investindia.org.

New Delhi, Nov 29 (IANS) Sascan Meditech, a Kerala-based medical technology startup, has been adjudged the winner of Startup India Grand Challenge 2021 in the medical device category.

The award was announced by Amitabh Kant CEO, NITI Aayog, after a rigorous evaluation process, and Sascan was selected from among 310 startups that had participated in the grand challenge, a statement from the Ministry of Science & Technology said.

It has developed OralScan, a handheld device for early, accurate and cost-effective detection of pre-cancerous lesions in the mouth. It is a bio-photonics technology-based device, and the results of clinical trials have been published in a scientific journal. OralScan was launched in October 2020 and has reached eight states in India.

Its second product, CerviScan, a hand-held non-invasive device for cervical cancer screening and early detection of cervical cancer, will be launched soon.

The startup was also recently selected as the winner of 'Anjani Mashelkar Inclusive Innovation Award 2021' from the Anjani Mashelkar Foundation, which engages in recognising, rewarding and encouraging those responsible for creating value for the society in science, technology and innovation domain.

The startup, founded by Subhash Narayanan, a scientist-turned-biomedical entrepreneur, focuses on developing affordable healthcare products and solutions for cancer care and screening, based on biophotonics and allied technologies.

