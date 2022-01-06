Kerala CM to fly to US for medical treatment

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 6 (IANS) Time and again especially when the Left rules Kerala, there is always a talk on the excellent health system that the state has, but when it comes to taking treatment, their leaders make a beeline to the West and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is all set to leave for the US for expert medical treatment on January 15.

Vijayan is being accompanied by his wife and his personal assistant and would return on January 29.

Vijayan's predecessors V.S. Achuthanandan and E.K. Nayanar also used to frequent to the western countries for medical care facilities, whenever they needed medical attention.

The state government like in the past is meeting the expenses as always.

Prior to the Covid pandemic began, Vijayan was in the US for receiving medical attention.

--IANS

